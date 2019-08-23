Audi AI:Trail concept teases an electric off-roader for the future

Audi

Audi has so far revealed three AI-branded concept cars in the past few years, but it's ready to complete the quartet with what it calls the AI:Trail concept.

On Friday, the German luxury brand revealed a teaser for the upcoming concept vehicle ahead of its premiere at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The company called it an "electrically driven off-roader" and the shadowy photo appears to underscore that it will, indeed, focus on off-roading.

There's a set of knobby tires present and the AI:Trail looks to sit pretty high off the ground, which would bode well for tougher terrains. The main set of doors appear hinged in the middle in a more untraditional fashion and the vast amount of glass teases an open and airy cabin. All of Audi's AI concepts have focused on self-driving technology and this concept car should follow the same trend.

It's hard to tell what's going on at the front and rear, but the taillight design appears to mimic the look from previous AI concepts. The past three concepts debuted in Frankfurt and China: the Aicon, Elaine and the AI:Me (is that like "Amy?"). The Aicon focused on Level 5 self-driving, which is the highest on the SAE scale of autonomy, while the Elaine showed off Level 4 autonomous technology. The AI:Me from the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year presented a vision of urban autonomous driving and even boasted a virtual reality-infused cockpit.

Each of the three concept cars have showcased an ambitious and optimistic look at future technology down the road. I wouldn't say any of the four concepts directly hint at a specific upcoming vehicle, but perhaps we'll see autonomous off-roaders at some point in our lifetimes.