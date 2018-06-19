Audi

German automaker Audi AG had a rough start to its week, with CEO Rupert Stadler's arrest as fallout from the diesel emissions cheating scandal continues to rain on down. Today, as expected, an interim CEO has been named: Abraham Schot.



In a statement released by Volkswagen Group, the company clarified that it was Stadler's own request "to release him from his duties as member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG." The statement continues: "The release is a temporary measure, put in place until the circumstances surrounding Stadler's arrest have been clarified."



Stadler's interim replacement is Schot, Audi's boss of sales and marketing. Schot joined Volkswagen Group in 2011 from Mercedes-Benz Italia, where he was president and CEO. He's served in his present role at Audi since 2017.



Stadler's arrest was related to police concerns that he might obstruct the investigation into Audi's diesel emissions defeat devices, which the company acknowledged in 2015 to creating. Last week, VW Group was fined €1 billion ($1.2 billion). It remains to be seen what additional punishment there may be.