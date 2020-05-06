2021 Audi A4, A5 pack wireless Apple CarPlay and more power

Enlarge Image Audi

Keep the cords at home with the 2021 Audi A4 and A5. Both sedans now support wireless Apple CarPlay, the brand said in a Wednesday release, which undoubtedly makes the technology far easier to use.

Ditching the wires is the big tech headline from the updates, but buyers kicking the tires on a 2021 A4 or A5 will also find Audi's integrated toll module onboard now, which seamlessly pays for tolls while cruising toll roads. Other changes include more standard equipment for the Premium Plus trim, like adaptive cruise control and a top-down camera system, and front and rear parking sensors for the Convenience package.

In addition to the technology updates, both cars now also sport a 12-volt mild-hybrid system to keep things slightly more efficient. In turn, it also creates an additional 13 horsepower. A4 40 TFSI models now get Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard, while the A5 introduces its own 40 TFSI variant.

Running down the rest of the changes, buyers will be able to add a Black Optic package to either car, which includes 18- or 19-inch wheels and lots of black exterior trim, and there's a new black-painted roof option. Prices for the A4 start at $39,100 before a destination charge and $44,000 for an A5.

As for the rest of Audi's sedan lineup, changes are minimal and most include more standard equipment. The A6 provides buyers more chances to add driver-assist technology to their cars with expanded availability and come standard with Audi's advanced key and also the integrated toll module. Prices for the sedan start at $54,900. The racier S6 soldiers on but gets the Virtual Cockpit Plus and new carbon twill inlays inside as standard and it'll cost $74,400 for 2021. The $84,400 S7 follows the same formula for 2021.

The standard A7 shuffles some features around like the A6, and include the addition of a top-down camera and MMI Navigation for the optional Convenience package. Adaptive cruise control is now standard on A7 Premium Plus models, too. Look for prices to start at $69,200.

At the top of the sedan range, the A8 gets even more love in the form of added luxuries. Those dropping big bucks on the sedan will now find 22-way ventilated seats, the Audi phone box and a 360-degree top-down camera. Standard on the A8 60 TFSI trim is a Valcona leather interior, new LED headlights and a Sport exterior design kit. It'll cost at least $86,500 to step into an A8 for the new model year.