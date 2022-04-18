At Just $11, Every Car Should Have One of These Vacuums to Keep It Clean

Amazon

There's a good chance that your car is one of the most expensive things you own. So it's worth investing in some tools to keep it looking nice. This Amazon Basics portable vacuum cleaner plugs right into your vehicle's 12V lighter port so you can tidy up whenever the need arises. And right now, you can snag it for less than half the usual price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT tonight (12:59 a.m. ET Tuesday), Woot has this handheld vacuum available for just $11, down $13 from the original price.

This car vacuum is designed for both wet and dry cleanup, so it can handle all kinds of messes -- from dirt and crumbs to spilled soda. It has a powerful 3,000 pascal of suction to lift dirt and debris from the seats and floor, and the HEPA filter can be easily removed, cleaned and reused. It runs at a low 75db volume and is compact enough to easily fit in your trunk or under the seats. In addition to the vacuum itself, this deal includes a handy carrying case and interchangeable brush and crevice nozzles for those hard-to-reach spots.