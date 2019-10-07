Aston Martin Vantage Roadster takes its top down in prototype form

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

The top shall drop on the Aston Martin Vantage as photos from the automaker's CEO, Andy Palmer, show the sports car in roadster form for the first time.

Palmer tweeted the pictures on Monday that show the Vantage Roadster with a soft-top roof both up and down. Quickly, it's become clear the coupe may not be the prettiest version of the latest Vantage. I digress.

Aston Martin didn't offer any additional details about the car, but it's highly likely the only major change is the lack of a fixed roof. Expect extra reinforcements for the Vantage Roadster, which will translate to a slightly heftier curb weight. But, that's the price to pay for drop-top driving. Plus, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque should sound as raucous as ever without a roof. That should help make up for the infotainment and media tech that's feeling dated these days.

On the design side of things, it keeps the coupe's look very much in tact with a very similar roof profile and a rear cover that nearly matches the coupe. Any additional attractiveness will only come from the eye of the beholder -- if you like a good roadster, this is the Vantage for you. Otherwise, the coupe will be the other option.

Do expect to pay a premium for the Vantage Roadster. The coupe starts at just shy of $150,000 before any options. Removing the roof will definitely come at a cost, as is the norm. With a spring 2020 launch confirmed, we may even see the car debut before the end of this year.