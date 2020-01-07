Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a go, set to channel Le Mans-winning DBR1

Aston Martin

Aston Martin has a surprise as we kick off the new year and new decade. On Tuesday, the British carmaker confirmed it will put a speedster into production with a fitting name: the V12 Speedster.

Faithful fans may recall that back in 2013, Aston Martin showed off a speedster concept to honor its 100th anniversary as a marque. The concept car, called the CC100, took a few notes from the 1959 Le Mans winner -- an Aston Martin DBR1. Good news if you like both of those things because the brand said this production V12 Speedster will honor both of them.

Although Aston Martin has had a speedster on its mind since the CC100 debuted in 2013, the V12 Speedster came together pretty quickly. According to the company, design and planning has been underway for the past 12 months. This car is also a totally in-house joint production of Q by Aston Martin and the company's design department.

As the name implies, a V12 provides the basis for this speedster. Specifically, it's a familiar twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 that will make around 690 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. All the power will flow through an eight-speed automatic transmission and presumably out to the rear wheels. This car will also give the McLaren Elva and both the Ferrari SP1 and SP2 Monza models something to think about at night.

That's all Aston Martin had to share for now, and it supplied a single teaser photo to whet our appetites for the time being. We do know this car will be limited to just 88 examples, but they're still some time from production. The company will deliver the first of these cars in the first quarter of 2021. Translation: There's still time to check the couch cushions and scrape for change to buy one of these.