Aston Martin Rapide AMR is a 580-horsepower performance sedan

A high-performance version of the Aston Martin Rapide is on the way. Called the Rapide AMR (which stands for, Aston Martin Racing) it packs increased performance and racier new looks inspired by the track-only Vantage AMR Pro.

Regular readers might recall seeing the Rapide AMR more than a year ago at the Geneva Motor Show. But at that point, Aston said the car was strictly a concept. The company notes that this finished production model, however, "has changed little" from that show car.

Aston Martin

For starters, the Rapide AMR's 6.0-liter V12 engine is upgraded to the tune of 580 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, sending it to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 205 mph. That's up from the 560 hp, 4.4 seconds and 203 mph posted by the standard Rapide S. To go along with that power, carbon-ceramic brakes come standard, with upgraded cooling ducting borrowed from the Vanquish S. 21-inch wheels are fitted to a road-going Aston for the first time, and they're wrapped in Michelin Super Sport rubber.

The Rapide AMR's suspension has been lowered by 10 millimeters (0.4 inch) and its adaptive damping system retuned. The new aerodynamic body kit is said to reduce lift and keep a neutral front-rear balance. The carbon-fiber hood has large functional heat vents.

The Rapide AMR sports the large-mouth grille design seen on the concept car and inspired by the Vantage AMR Pro track car. Its circular running lights are meant to recall the look of Zagato-styled Aston Martins and the transformation is completed by the aforementioned new wheels and aerodynamic add-ons. The car shown here has the standard AMR Line accents and stripes, while China Grey or Clubsport White stripes and accents are optional. Look for Alcantara seats in the cabin along with a full carbon-fiber center console, AMR logos, an AMR plaque and the option of a One-77-style steering wheel.

Aston Martin

Befitting its AMR badging, the special-edition Rapide is intended to offer more performance without diminishing too much of the four-door's grand-touring ability. Aston says the car is, "capable of comfortably transporting a team of race drivers to a circuit on the other side of a continent and then tackling the track when they get there."

There will be only 210 Aston Martin Rapide AMR sedans sold globally, with pricing in the US starting from $240,000. The first cars are expected to reach customers in the fourth quarter of this year.