Aston Martin banks on Mercedes-Benz to electrify cars through this decade

Aston Martin's been in some financial difficulties for a while, and after a saving-grace bailout this year, the British automaker is firmly in a rebuilding period. But change doesn't happen overnight, so Aston went ahead and cozied up further to Mercedes-Benz recently. Now we've learned that Aston Martin gained access to next-generation hybrid and battery-electric technology as part of a deal between the British and German automakers.

Automotive News reported Sunday that Mercedes-Benz's stake in Aston Martin could see big changes to internal projects, which could save the latter a lot of cash. The British company's been busy engineering a new hybrid V6 engine to use in its upcoming supercars, but a shift to use an electrified Mercedes engine instead is on the table, according to Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers. Aston Martin did not immediately return a request for comment.

Moers simply acknowledged the automaker has alternatives with Mercedes-Benz power instead of its own engine. While the possibility of electrified engines is still up in the air, the CEO made it clear Aston Martin's first electric car will use technology from the German automaker. Plans to roll out a revived Lagonda brand as its EV-focused division aren't the priority any longer as Moers said any electric cars from the company should be Aston Martins. What future the Lagonda has, we don't know yet. With a clearer path forward, the company plans for its first plug-in hybrid in 2023, based on the DBX SUV, and in 2024, electrification will be the norm at Aston Martin.