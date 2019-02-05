Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Aston Martin's spinoff brand, Lagonda, is set to launch its first production vehicle in 2021 or thereabouts. A report from last year suggested Lagonda's first product would be an electric SUV, and it turns out we'll see it at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month. Well, kind of.

Aston Martin confirmed Tuesday that it'll bring a new Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to Geneva, a sort of high-riding take on the original Vision Concept we saw last year. The All-Terrain will be "the first model Lagonda will put into production," according to an Aston Martin statement.

We can't see much from this shadowy teaser image, except that the front fascia clearly has Lagonda Vision Concept influence. Aston Martin says the Lagonda design team "has created a car boasting extraordinary style and space efficiency combined with a rakish design language." So, in other words, a luxury SUV. Aston Martin calls Lagonda "the world's first luxury zero-emission brand," which Tesla might take issue with, but remember, these products will likely be on the scale of Bentley or Rolls-Royce.

In addition to the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, the British automaker will bring a Vantage and DBS Superleggera done up by its Q by Aston Martin division. The Vantage will be painted in a unique Cosmos Orange paint, while the DBS "explores dark Gothic themes," according to Aston Martin's statement.

The Geneva Motor Show press days officially kick off on March 5, so look for a full smattering of information around that time.