Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato is a swanky, sexy centennial celebration car

A 100-year anniversary is no small deal, and Italian design house Zagato continues to celebrate its milestone in style alongside its longtime partner, Aston Martin. Following the reveal of the DB4 GT continuation car, Zagato has officially pulled the wraps off its modern twin: the Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato.

The car, based on the DBS Superleggera, will be sold alongside the DB4 GT continuation model as a pair, because every classic continuation car deserves a modern partner. They create what Aston Martin and Zagato call the DBZ Centenary collection. Evidenced by the details, both Zagato and Aston Martin spared no expense in creating a truly stunning supercar, either.

The DBS GT Zagato is shown here in Supernova Red (exclusive to the Centenary trimmings) with exposed carbon-fiber accents. Additionally, those lovely wheels are 3D machined with satin black and gold finishes. The gold touches extend to the front and rear badges (18-karat gold, at that) and the side strakes get a splash of the timeless material, too. Elsewhere, black covers the grille. roof and rear diffusor stick with carbon fiber in a glossy finish.

Meanwhile, the inside debuts a world first with the use of 3D-printed interior finishes made from metal and carbon. Specifically, the printed materials make up the center portion of the interior just underneath the drive selector buttons. Centenary-spec cars, as shown in the photos, can have the material printed in PVD-coated gold stainless steel.

Other options include the aforementioned carbon or aluminium metal. Those that opt for the gold stainless steel should know it takes 100 hours to 3D print, not including the manpower used to polish and process the trim after the fact. The material looks downright jewelry-like when paired with the beaming red interior upholstery. Clearly, Zagato didn't mess around for its 100th anniversary.

With of all the lovely details, well, detailed, let's not forget this is a supercar at its core. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 5.6-liter V12 engine that makes a whopping 760 horsepower. Unlike the DB4 GT continuation car, this elegant machine will also be street legal. The continuation car will be restricted to track use, unfortunately.

What's the cost of entry to the centennial party? A cool $7.4 million at current exchange rates. That nets buyers one of each car. Those who already purchased the extravagant bundle will have their DB4 GTs delivered by the end of the year. The DBS GT Zagato, meanwhile, will be ready for delivery in 2020.