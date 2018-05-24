James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from GoldenEye up for auction

Bonhams

Think you're as suave as James Bond, or that you can drive as wildly as he did in the opening to 1995's GoldenEye? Later this summer, you'll at least be able to buy his car, as the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 used in the movie is going up for auction.

This particular car will be auctioned by Bonhams at its Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale in July. On-screen, Bond (played by Pierce Brosnan) drove the DB5 in a race against villain Xenia Onatopp, who was piloting a Ferrari F355. Bonhams estimates the car will sell for between £1.2 million and £1.6 million, the equivalent of $1.6 million to $2.1 million. Bonhams says this particular car has been displayed at Britain's National Motor Museum and London's Bond In Motion exhibition. It'll hit the auction block on July 13.

In addition to GoldenEye, Aston Martin DB5s have made appearances in several other Bond films: Goldfinger, Thunderball, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall and Spectre. The DB5 has thus become closely associated with the Bond franchise, and so values of the movie cars have skyrocketed. In 2010, a DB5 that appeared in Goldfinger and Thunderball sold for £2.9 million – equivalent at the time to $4.6 million.

In the real world, Aston Martin built 1,059 DB5s between 1963 and 1965. The car had a 4.0-liter inline-six engine rated for 282 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, which was claimed to get the DB5 to 60 miles per hour in an impressive 7.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 142 mph.