Aston Martin Partners With Britishvolt for High-Performance EV Batteries

Electrification is coming for all corners of the auto industry. No segment is immune, and that includes low-volume exotics that are most often seen in bedroom posters. Aston Martin's latest partnership is a direct result of this push, and we should see results in just a few years' time.

Aston Martin on Monday announced a new partnership with battery-technology company Britishvolt. The two companies will form a single research and development team to create battery packs for Aston Martin's upcoming high-performance electric vehicles.

"Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options," said Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers in a statement. "We are proud to be partnering with a UK-based, low-carbon battery manufacturer as part of our ambition to be a leading sustainable ultra-luxury business."

Aston Martin's first fully electric vehicle is set to launch in 2025, but there's plenty of other interesting stuff coming between now and then. The midengined Valhalla plug-in hybrid will start reaching buyers in early 2024, and it's quite the stunner. Its twin-turbo V8 produces 740 horsepower, and that will mate to a pair of electric motors, which can propel the vehicle to 80 mph on electrons alone. Net output is estimated at 937 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque. Following the Valhalla, Aston says all of its product lines will have electrified options by 2026.

But in the meantime, the automaker is still whipping up some very intriguing vehicles. Most recently, the British OEM unveiled the Aston Martin DBX707. Its 4.0-liter V8 has been turned up to produce an impressive 697 hp, which is 155 hp higher than the standard DBX. Aston Martin will also produce one more V12 Vantage as the model wraps up its current generation.