Aston Martin gave this Airbus helicopter a mighty luxurious makeover

If your fleet of Aston Martin cars are getting lonely, maybe it's time to add something different to the garage. Something... that requires a helipad.

Never fear, because Aston Martin and Airbus are unlikely partners these days, and this is their first creation. It's based on a standard Airbus ACH130 helicopter, but the French firm handed its machine over to the British guys and gals for a makeover. There are four exterior and interior motifs to choose from, and each comes from the crafty hands and designer eyes at Aston Martin.

There's Stirling Green, Xenon Gray, Arizona and Ultramarine Black available for the exterior, and for the cabin, helicopter shoppers can choose from Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant and Ivory. Each interior color is paired with Pure Black suede trimmings. The Aston Martin badge is also present for good measure on the exterior and it's further embossed on the leather upholstery inside.

In a final touch, each helicopter gets a commemorative plaque that showcases both companies' logos, the edition number and the owner's name, should they wish.

As for what all of these fine upgrades cost, we don't know. The helicopters are available on request only and it's not clear how many Airbus plans to make. If you've got a whole lot of cash burning a hole in the hypothetical pocket, deliveries start in the first quarter of this year.