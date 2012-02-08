Are you ready for a car that teleports?

Endpoint

What kind of car would you design if you didn't have to pay attention to cost, practicality, or even the laws of physics?

To visualize the potential of futuristic technologies, Portuguese industrial designer Tiago Miguel Inacio penned a halo vehicle for the 22nd century--the Mithos Electromagnetic Vehicle concept.

Inspired by Tim Burton's Batmobile, the Mithos is equipped with a 1.5 megawatt electric motor that gives the vehicle a zero to 60 mph acceleration of 2.1 seconds. It can reach its top speed of 250 mph in 12 seconds.

The body is coated in crash resistant body panels that remember their shape and are programmed to reform to their original cast in the event of a crash. Not that a crash should happen, because it will be traveling on electromagnetic roadways and will be able to avoid other vehicles that come within its magnetic field.

And if the electromagnetic highway is a little backed up, the vehicle can always telport to its destination. How, you ask? Its molecural teleport processor provides the Mithos' molecular coodinates and dynamic properties to a standard q-teleport transmitter/receiver station. How else would you get to the Hamptons on a Friday afternoon?

Clearly this is just a concept that has no hopes of getting picked up by a manufacturer for production. But it's not entirely a pipe dream, either. Last week Stanford university researchers introduced wireless charging technology that could be the foundation of an electromagnetic highway.

In the mean time, it could also inspire the next Batman film.

Source: Digitaltrends.com