Are winter tires worth it?

Getting a set of winter tires for your car might feel unnecessary. Perhaps you have all-wheel drive, and you think that's enough peace of mind on its own. Perhaps you consider winter tires to be the sort of thing only enthusiasts would care about. Maybe it's because you live in the desert.

…OK, we can't really debate you on that last point, but for any driver facing inclement weather this winter, a second set of tires can spell the difference between stopping in time or stopping halfway up a curb -- or halfway into someone else's trunk.

To help hammer home this idea, our own Brad Gentile talked to experts from across the industry to get a better understanding of how this special rubber complements existing vehicle systems to make bad weather feel a little less frightening. I won't spoil the whole thing, but needless to say, there are some very compelling reasons to spend a little extra money for that second set.

If you're currently on the fence about whether or not to splurge on a set of winter tires, take a gander at the video above and pick up a greater understanding of why all-wheel drive does not equate to all-wheel stop.