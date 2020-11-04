Arcade1Up wants you to relive all your Gen X OutRun arcade dreams

If you're under the age of 40, there is only a slim chance that you'll even know what OutRun is, but for the rest of us tragics, the memories of whipping the utterly feedbackless steering wheel around in an arcade may hold a special place in our hearts.

Unfortunately, unless you're a die-hard retro gamer with an overabundance of money and floor space, reliving that OutRun arcade experience has been nigh on impossible until now. A company called Arcade1Up announced on Wednesday that it would be offering a three-quarters-scale OutRun arcade cabinet that you can buy.

The best part is that it doesn't cost 401k-draining money. Nope, in fact, it will set you back just $499.99, and that even includes a sweet bench seat to make working the wheel, pedals and shifter all that much more satisfying.

But wait -- as they say -- there's more. Your $500 won't just get you OutRun. You also get Turbo Outrun, Outrunners and Power Drift to enjoy. All that's missing, frankly, is Ironman Ivan Stewart's Super Off-Road, but I'm sure some enterprising nerd somewhere will make that a reality.

The Arcade1Up Outrun cabinet is available now from the Arcade1Up online store.