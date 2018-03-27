Aptiv, MobilEye seek to distance themselves from Uber fatal crash

Many people outside of the investigation into last week's fatal traffic incident involving a pedestrian and a self-driving Volvo XC90 owned and operated by Uber are wondering why the Volvo's standard pedestrian safety systems didn't kick in to help prevent Elaine Herzberg's death.

Aptiv, the radar and camera supplier for Volvo's City Safety systems asserts that Uber disabled the stock Volvo systems and that there was no fault in its technology, according to Zach Peterson, a spokesperson for Aptiv Plc, in a conversation with Bloomberg.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Intel's MobilEye collision avoidance software is a fundamental part of Aptiv's package that it supplies to Volvo, and apparently, it tested its software against the footage from the Uber XC90 to see if there was a problem there and apparently it was able to detect Ms. Herzberg a full second before the impact.

"The video released by the police seems to demonstrate that even the most basic building block of an autonomous vehicle system, the ability to detect and classify objects, is a challenging task," said Mobileye Chief Executive Officer Amnon Shashua in a missive on Intel's website. "It is this same technology that is required, before tackling even tougher challenges, as a foundational element of fully autonomous vehicles of the future."

Enlarge Image National Transportation Safety Board

As a response to the collision, the state of Arizona has suspended all autonomous vehicle testing on its roads while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate alongside the Tempe police department.