Apple Reportedly Taps the Brakes on Its Self-Driving Car

Apple's first electric vehicle, intended to be fully autonomous with possible voice and gesture guidance, will now debut sometime in 2026, a year later than planned, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday.

Along with the delayed release, the car will reportedly now only have full autonomous capabilities while on the highway. Consequently, the initial design -- void of a steering wheel and pedals -- will have to be modified to accommodate manual driving.

The delay and at least temporary scrapping of fully autonomous functionality may be disappointing to some, but there is good news. According to Bloomberg, Apple proposed lowering the projected price from roughly $120,000 to under $100,000.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the project, dubbed "Titan." After apparently losing three top executives in the division in June 2021, the company reportedly ramped up development efforts later in the year and now has eyes set on a 2026 release.