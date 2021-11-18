Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Apple ramping up work on developing self-driving car, report says

Apple is refocusing its electric-car project, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple Car mockup

The Apple Car isn't quite real yet, but this is a mock-up of what it might look like one day.

 CNET

Apple is trying to speed up the development of its self-driving electric car, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday. The project has reportedly been refocused around the car's potential for autonomy, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg. 

Apple Car rumors have been circulating for a while now. Over the last year, several executives on the self-driving tech team departed, and Apple encountered obstacles while negotiating battery supply deals with China's CATL and BYD, two massive battery companies.