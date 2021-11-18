Apple ramping up work on developing self-driving car, report says

CNET

Apple is trying to speed up the development of its self-driving electric car, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday. The project has reportedly been refocused around the car's potential for autonomy, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Apple Car rumors have been circulating for a while now. Over the last year, several executives on the self-driving tech team departed, and Apple encountered obstacles while negotiating battery supply deals with China's CATL and BYD, two massive battery companies.