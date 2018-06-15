Apple Maps not working? You're not alone

Enlarge Image Apple

There's nothing more frustrating than your preferred navigation app not working when you really need it to. If you're an Apple Maps user, hopefully you have a backup app on your phone today.

Apple Maps is currently not working for users worldwide. Apple's system status site is showing issues with both routing and search. It's not limited to the phone, either -- the problem also affects those using a Watch or Apple CarPlay. Apple is clearly aware of the problem, and it shouldn't take long to remedy, but it didn't immediately return a request for comment.

In the interim, it'd be wise to snag up one of Apple Maps' competitors, like Waze or Google Maps, if you really need navigation. I wouldn't go so far as to print out Mapquest directions like it's 1999, but hey, whatever floats your boat.

Those of us who live in Apple's sandbox have long believed that Maps lags behind Google's offering, but over time, it's grown better. I didn't even mind being forced to use it in Apple CarPlay. Thankfully, that's set to change in the near future, as the forthcoming iOS 12 will finally enable third-party navigation in CarPlay, including both Google Maps and Waze.

(Hat tip to 9 to 5 Mac!)