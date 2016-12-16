Android Auto listens for your 'OK Google'

Enlarge Image Jason Cipriani/CNET

Android Auto users, your life just got a touch simpler.

Google has announced that its "OK Google" voice command capability has been added to its popular automotive infotainment interface. No longer will you be unnecessarily burdened by having to push a button on your steering wheel, screen or mobile handset to access the power of this popular voice-driven web assistant.

Previously in beta testing with select users, "OK Google" is now available to anyone using the app, whether your car's infotainment system is a compatible conduit or just activating it using your phone.

"OK Google, where can I escape from my in-laws this Christmas?"