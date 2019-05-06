Android Auto is getting a big visual overhaul, and you should be excited

Enlarge Image Google

Android Auto has been a boon for drivers who just want to get into their car and have the infotainment system work seamlessly with their Android phone. It's powerful, simple to use and generally around a zillion times better than most manufacturer's own infotainment systems but it was never as slick looking as that other system from Cupertino.

Until now, that is. Google announced on Monday that Android Auto is getting a significant visual overhaul and frankly, we like what we see. While it's definitely nicer looking than previous versions (all hail Dark Mode!), it isn't so much of a change that it will seem unfamiliar.

Aside from the purely visual enhancements, Google added a bunch more functionality to the system. First, Google overhauled the navigation bar so that it requires fewer taps to access apps. Next, you will be able to see your turn-by-turn directions while also controlling your phone and apps without needing to go to separate screens.

Enlarge Image Google

Android Auto will also continue playing whatever it was you were listening to before you plugged it in and it will pop up your navigation app immediately when you plug it in and start your car. This saves the amount of fiddling around you have to do before pulling away.

Probably our favorite new feature is the fact that Android Auto will now tailor itself better on vehicles with wider screens. So, instead of the image on the screen getting larger or smaller, wider screens now feature more information on them. Android Auto uses all the real estate to give you the most information possible.

The only downside to this update that we can see is that it won't roll out to users until later this summer.