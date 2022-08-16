American Airlines to Purchase 20 Supersonic Aircraft

American Airlines and Boom Supersonic revealed Tuesday that the airline has agreed to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft with the option of 40 more. The Overture aircraft is reportedly capable of carrying passengers over water at Mach 1.7, or roughly 1,300 miles per hour -- twice as fast as today's commercial aircraft.

Boom CEO Blake Scholl previously told CNET that the Overture aircraft will take passengers "from New York to London in three and a half hours, or San Francisco to Tokyo in six."

American Airlines has submitted a non-refundable deposit for the initial 20 aircraft, which could begin carrying the first passengers by 2029. An American Airlines spokesperson told CNET that "as Boom continues to develop the Overture aircraft, we will work together to better understand where, when and how it can fit within our network and operation."

More to come.