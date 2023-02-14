Amazon's Zoox Begins Testing Self-Driving Taxi on Public Roads in California

Zoox, an Amazon-owned company, is testing its driverless taxis on public roads with real passengers.

The robotaxi was tested last week with Zoox employees commuting from the company's headquarters in Forest City, California to another one of its office buildings in the city. In the spring, full-time employees will be able to ride in the self-driving taxi between offices during business hours, according to a Zoox blog post on Sunday.

"Getting to be the world's first passenger in a robotaxi with no manual controls on open public roads ... was one of the highlights of my life," said co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson. "I can't wait for everyone to experience that magic."

More to come.