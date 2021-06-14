Amazon's Echo Auto is now $15, its lowest price ever

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Prime Day is just around the corner, but Amazon is already coming out with some early deals ahead of the two-day event on June 21 and 22. And if you're a fan of Amazon Alexa, you won't want to miss out on this hot deal: Right now, if you're a Prime Member, you can get the . That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the Echo Auto, which typically lists for $50.

(You can also get the hardware at the same price without the Music deal, if that's of no interest to you.)

If you're ensconced in the Siri or Google Assistant world, this probably won't be for you. But if you're already all-in on Alexa, this brings it into your car as a hands-free experience while you drive -- it's essentially like having an Echo Dot on your dashboard. Simply affix this little gadget to a vent in your car, and you can use the Alexa app to make calls, play music, set reminders and more. (Read our Echo Auto hands-on here.)

This early Prime Day deal cuts the price of the Echo Auto by a massive 70%, saving you $35. That's an even bigger savings than last year's Prime Day, when we saw it drop down to $20. And thanks to the six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll have plenty of songs and podcasts to listen to on the road. Might be time to start planning that summer road trip.