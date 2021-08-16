Amazon's Echo Auto is back to $20, one of its lowest prices

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can put an Amazon Echo anywhere in your house, but have you moved one out to your car yet? Adding an Echo Auto to your car is easy, and as the name suggests it gives you everything you get from a home-based Echo in your car. The best way to see if this is for you is to try it yourself, and the best way to do that is to buy one when it's $30 cheaper than usual.

If you're ensconced in the Siri or Google Assistant world, this probably won't be for you. But if you're already all-in on Alexa, this brings the assistant into your car as a hands-free experience while you drive -- it's like having an Echo Dot on your dashboard. Simply affix this gadget to a vent in your car, and you can use the Alexa app to make calls, play music, set reminders and more.

Unlike connecting to Alexa at home, you will need to have the Echo Auto paired to your phone in order to get all of those great smart features, unless you have Wi-Fi in your car by default. But if you're connected to your phone, just be aware that areas of low service will affect Alexa, just like they affect streaming music.