Amazon's Echo Auto is back to $15, its Prime Day low price

You can put an Amazon Echo anywhere in your house, but have you moved one out to your car yet? Adding an Echo Auto to your car is pretty easy, and as the name suggests it gives you everything you get from a home-based echo in your car. The best way to see if this is for your is to try ti yourself, and the best way to try it yourself is to buy one when it's $35 cheaper than usual.

If you're ensconced in the Siri or Google Assistant world, this probably won't be for you. But if you're already all-in on Alexa, this brings it into your car as a hands-free experience while you drive -- it's essentially like having an Echo Dot on your dashboard. Simply affix this little gadget to a vent in your car, and you can use the Alexa app to make calls, play music, set reminders and more. Read our Echo Auto hands-on here.

Unlike connecting to Alexa at home you will need to have the Echo auto paired to your phone in order to get all of those great smart features, unless you have WiFi in your car by default. But if you're connected to your phone, just be aware that areas of low service will impact Alexa just like it does streaming music.