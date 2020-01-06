Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Amazon's Alexa will let you pay for gas via voice

The online retailer also unveils new auto partnerships with Lamborghini and Rivian.

The Echo Auto in-car device.

This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

After dominating smart home, Alexa has set its sights on cars.

Since 2017, Amazon has unveiled partnerships with major automakers to bring its Alexa voice assistant to new models from Ford, Audi, BMW and Toyota.

The company announced Monday that it's adding a head-turning supercar to that lineup: the Huracan Evo sports car from Automobili Lamborghini. Also joining the crowd are Rivian's all-electric R1S SUV, R1T truck and its upcoming fleet of 100,000 delivery vans for Amazon. 

Added to that, later this year, customers with Alexa-enabled cars or car accessories will be able to say, "Alexa, pay for gas," to buy fuel at 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations.

Amazon is pushing into cars as part of its effort to expand Alexa's scope far beyond the home, making the digital helper an all-day assistant. It's also working to grow in automotive to fend off rivals Apple and Google, which have installed their own automotive software into vehicles from carmakers including Acura, Buick and Honda. While Lamborghini and Rivian are much more niche carmakers, Amazon may be able to use those partnerships to build its credibility in the auto world.

Amazon also said Monday that Fiat Chrysler plans to be one of the first carmakers to integrate Amazon's Fire TV entertainment platform into its rear-seat TV sets.

More Alexa car accessories will be unveiled at CES, along with the international expansion of Amazon's Echo Auto car gadget, starting with India on Jan. 15, Amazon said.

