All the cars available with Amazon Key delivery

Thanks to Amazon Key, you can have your new goodies delivered right to your car's trunk, using your vehicle's connected services. If you own an Amazon Key-compatible vehicle (scroll down for the full list), simply park your car in a publicly accessible area within two blocks of the delivery address. The Amazon Key app will send you a notification when your package is out for delivery and Amazon will verify that the driver is at the right car before remotely unlocking it. After delivery, the driver will lock your vehicle, and you get a final notification that the car is secure and delivery is complete.

That said, not all items can be delivered to your car. Third-party goods, items weighing over 50 pounds, items that are larger than 26 by 21 by 16 inches and packages that require a signature aren't eligible for this service. Amazon Key also isn't available everywhere, but it is in most major metropolitan areas.

Amazon Key is available with OnStar-equipped Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars, Volvo cars with On-Call, Lincoln Way-enabled Lincoln vehicles and Ford Connect-equipped Ford models.

Buick (with OnStar subscription)

2015-2017 Verano

2015-2017 Regal

2015-2019 Encore

2015-2019 Lacrosse

2015-2019 Enclave

2016-2019 Cascada

2016-2019 Envision

2017-2019 Regal GS

2018-2019 Regal Sportback

2018-2019 Lacrosse Avenir

2018-2020 Enclave Avenir

2019 Regal Avenir

2020 Encore GX

Cadillac (with OnStar subscription)

2015-2019 ATS

2015-2019 CTS

2015-2019 Escalade

2015-2016 ELR

2015-2019 XTS

2015-2016 SRX

2016-2019 ATS-V

2016-2017 CT6

2016-2019 CTS-V

2017 CT6 Plug-In

2017-2019 XT5

2019 CT6-V

2019 XT4

2020 CT4-V (coming soon)

2020 CT5-V (coming soon)

2020 XT6 (coming soon)

Chevrolet (with OnStar subscription)

2015-2016 SS

2015-2019 Impala

2015-2019 Corvette

2015-2019 Cruze

2015-2019 Malibu

2015-2019 Sonic

2015-2019 Spark

2015-2019 Volt

2015-2019 Camaro

2015-2019 Colorado

2015-2020 Silverado HD

2015-2019 Silverado

2015-2019 Suburban

2015-2019 Tahoe

2015-2019 Equinox

2015-2019 Traverse

2015-2019 Trax

2017-2019 Bolt

2019 Blazer

GMC (with OnStar subscription)

2015-2020 Acadia

2015-2019 Canyon

2015-2019 Sierra

2015-2020 Sierra HD

2015-2019 Terrain

2015-2019 Yukon

Volvo (with On Call subscription)

2015-2016 S80

2015-2016 V70

2015-2016 XC70

2016-2019 XC90

2017-2019 V90

2017-2019 S90

2018-2019 XC60

2019 S60

2019 V60

2019 XC40

Lincoln (with Lincoln Way connected)

2018-2019 Continental

2018-2019 MKZ

2018-2019 MKC

2018 MKX

2018-2019 Navigator

2019 Nautilus

2019-2020 Aviator

Ford (with Ford Pass connected)

2017-2019 Escape

2017-2019 Fusion

2017-2018 Fusion Hybrid

2017 GT

2018-2019 EcoSport

2018-2019 Expedition

2018-2020 Explorer

2018-2019 F-150

2018-2019 Mustang

2019 Edge

2019 Ranger

2019 F-Series Super Duty

Acura (with AcuraLink)

2019 RDX

Honda (with HondaLink Remote)

2018-2019 Accord

2018-2019 Accord Hybrid

2018-2019 Insight

2018-2019 Odyssey

2019 Passport

2019 Pilot

Originally published July 15.

Update, July 23: Adds Honda and Acura vehicles.