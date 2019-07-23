All the cars available with Amazon Key delivery

Thanks to Amazon Key, you can have your new goodies delivered right to your car's trunk, using your vehicle's connected services. If you own an Amazon Key-compatible vehicle (scroll down for the full list), simply park your car in a publicly accessible area within two blocks of the delivery address. The Amazon Key app will send you a notification when your package is out for delivery and Amazon will verify that the driver is at the right car before remotely unlocking it. After delivery, the driver will lock your vehicle, and you get a final notification that the car is secure and delivery is complete.
That said, not all items can be delivered to your car. Third-party goods, items weighing over 50 pounds, items that are larger than 26 by 21 by 16 inches and packages that require a signature aren't eligible for this service. Amazon Key also isn't available everywhere, but it is in most major metropolitan areas.
Amazon Key is available with OnStar-equipped Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars, Volvo cars with On-Call, Lincoln Way-enabled Lincoln vehicles and Ford Connect-equipped Ford models.
Buick (with OnStar subscription)
- 2015-2017 Verano
- 2015-2017 Regal
- 2015-2019 Encore
- 2015-2019 Lacrosse
- 2015-2019 Enclave
- 2016-2019 Cascada
- 2016-2019 Envision
- 2017-2019 Regal GS
- 2018-2019 Regal Sportback
- 2018-2019 Lacrosse Avenir
- 2018-2020 Enclave Avenir
- 2019 Regal Avenir
- 2020 Encore GX
Cadillac (with OnStar subscription)
- 2015-2019 ATS
- 2015-2019 CTS
- 2015-2019 Escalade
- 2015-2016 ELR
- 2015-2019 XTS
- 2015-2016 SRX
- 2016-2019 ATS-V
- 2016-2017 CT6
- 2016-2019 CTS-V
- 2017 CT6 Plug-In
- 2017-2019 XT5
- 2019 CT6-V
- 2019 XT4
- 2020 CT4-V (coming soon)
- 2020 CT5-V (coming soon)
- 2020 XT6 (coming soon)
Chevrolet (with OnStar subscription)
- 2015-2016 SS
- 2015-2019 Impala
- 2015-2019 Corvette
- 2015-2019 Cruze
- 2015-2019 Malibu
- 2015-2019 Sonic
- 2015-2019 Spark
- 2015-2019 Volt
- 2015-2019 Camaro
- 2015-2019 Colorado
- 2015-2020 Silverado HD
- 2015-2019 Silverado
- 2015-2019 Suburban
- 2015-2019 Tahoe
- 2015-2019 Equinox
- 2015-2019 Traverse
- 2015-2019 Trax
- 2017-2019 Bolt
- 2019 Blazer
GMC (with OnStar subscription)
- 2015-2020 Acadia
- 2015-2019 Canyon
- 2015-2019 Sierra
- 2015-2020 Sierra HD
- 2015-2019 Terrain
- 2015-2019 Yukon
Volvo (with On Call subscription)
- 2015-2016 S80
- 2015-2016 V70
- 2015-2016 XC70
- 2016-2019 XC90
- 2017-2019 V90
- 2017-2019 S90
- 2018-2019 XC60
- 2019 S60
- 2019 V60
- 2019 XC40
Lincoln (with Lincoln Way connected)
- 2018-2019 Continental
- 2018-2019 MKZ
- 2018-2019 MKC
- 2018 MKX
- 2018-2019 Navigator
- 2019 Nautilus
- 2019-2020 Aviator
Ford (with Ford Pass connected)
- 2017-2019 Escape
- 2017-2019 Fusion
- 2017-2018 Fusion Hybrid
- 2017 GT
- 2018-2019 EcoSport
- 2018-2019 Expedition
- 2018-2020 Explorer
- 2018-2019 F-150
- 2018-2019 Mustang
- 2019 Edge
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 F-Series Super Duty
Acura (with AcuraLink)
- 2019 RDX
Honda (with HondaLink Remote)
- 2018-2019 Accord
- 2018-2019 Accord Hybrid
- 2018-2019 Insight
- 2018-2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Pilot
Originally published July 15.
Update, July 23: Adds Honda and Acura vehicles.
