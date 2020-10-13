Prime Day 2020: Best car detailing deals

Amazon Prime Day

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Amazon shoppers and, well, anyone who likes a good deal: Prime Day. We scoured this year's Prime Day deals to pick out the best gear for the you or the auto detailer in your life. With these deals, you'll have some of the best gear, products and accessories to keep your car looking fresh.

Keeping your car clean doesn't only help it look better, it can protect your car from swirls, scratches, debris and even rust. A simple wash and wax will go a long way to keep your car looking shiny, but below, you'll find some of the best deals on tools, supplies and products to help you accomplish that goal.

Novete It can be a pain to drag out the shop-vac every time you want to vacuum your car. Consider a small handheld vacuum instead. The Novete handheld vac comes with three attachments, including a brush, to pick up whatever litters your interior. Pet hair, crumbs, debris or whatever it might be doesn't stand a chance with great suction and up to 30 minutes of run time. Owners are happy with it, too, and it rates 4.3 stars overall. Snag it for 38% off before it's gone.

Tacklife We were so excited to see a dual-action polisher make its way to the Prime Day deals. It's a vital tool that will make life so much easier when you want to use scratch removal products, polishes and waxes. Trust us, doing the work by hand is hard work. Polishers make it a whole lot easier. Tacklife's polisher is 33% off and enjoys 4.4 stars out of 5 from those who've bought it. It even comes with a wool polishing disc and three other cutting pads to get started.

MATCC If a power washer and foam lance aren't in the budget, a foam cannon for a garden hose is the next best thing. The MATCC Foam Gun enjoys 4.3 out of 5 stars from purchasers, and it's 29% off for Prime Day. It even includes an adjustment dial to fine-tune the suds this foam blaster spews while you wash your car. It's a handy tool that makes washing your car more enjoyable.

Detailing deals just before winter

Colder weather is just around the corner and these tools and products are perfect to help you get your car clean and protected before the S-word shows up in many parts of the US. That's snow for anyone living in an area where you don't see it. Even if you're not readying your car for the cold weather, any of these tools and products would make a fine addition to your car detailing arsenal.