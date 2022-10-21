Google Messages Update Musk and Twitter Layoffs Midnights: Taylor Swift Album God of War Ragnarök Preview Webb Captures 'Pillars of Creation' Sims 4 Is Now Free New iPhone SE Design Foods for Healthy Kidneys
Cars

Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

The airline will fly and maintain a fleet of at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon.

Bree Fowler headshot
Bree Fowler
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus 330-200 parked at LAX
Hawaiian Airlines is the latest company to agree to fly for Amazon.
Amazon

Hawaiian Airlines has struck a deal with Amazon to fly and maintain its Airbus cargo planes, making it the latest airline to fly for the retail giant. 

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, Hawaiian said that it will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon starting in the fall of 2023. 

The Airbus jets will be the largest in Amazon's fleet and will replace older aircraft, an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

Amazon has boosted its air operations in recent years, outsourcing the flying to several airlines, including Atlas Worldwide Holdings and ATSG, which fly Boeing 767s for the company, CNBC says. Sun Country began flying converted Boeing 737 freighters for Amazon in 2020.

Hawaiian says it will set up a pilot base in the US and hire more pilots, mechanics and dispatchers to staff its Amazon operations.

Read More:

Find the right car for you
View Local Inventory