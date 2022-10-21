Amazon Hires Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Its New Cargo Planes

Hawaiian Airlines has struck a deal with Amazon to fly and maintain its Airbus cargo planes, making it the latest airline to fly for the retail giant.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, Hawaiian said that it will fly at least 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for Amazon starting in the fall of 2023.

The Airbus jets will be the largest in Amazon's fleet and will replace older aircraft, an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC.

Amazon has boosted its air operations in recent years, outsourcing the flying to several airlines, including Atlas Worldwide Holdings and ATSG, which fly Boeing 767s for the company, CNBC says. Sun Country began flying converted Boeing 737 freighters for Amazon in 2020.

Hawaiian says it will set up a pilot base in the US and hire more pilots, mechanics and dispatchers to staff its Amazon operations.