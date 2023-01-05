Amazon, EVgo Team Up to Help EV Drivers Find Charging Stations

Amazon and EVgo, one of the largest US charging networks, unveiled a partnership Thursday to use Alexa in certain electric vehicles to help drivers find and pay at nearby charging stations.

Alexa will use data from EVgo's PlugShare, an online EV community that provides EV drivers with information on charging stations nearby or on planned roadtrips. Drivers will then be able to pay for charging through Alexa. EVgo said that in the future, drivers will be able to view charging availability at stations in real time, and session and billing information too.

"EV charging is a great example of a task that can be simplified and made more convenient through the power of AI," Anes Hodžić, vice president of Amazon's Smart Vehicles group, said in a news release.

The feature is expected to be available later this year in Alexa-enabled vehicles and in accessories like Echo Auto.

