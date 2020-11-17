GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Aloe Blacc helps us ring in the 2022 Infiniti QX55: Watch the reveal here

Infiniti's new crossover should take on a coupelike look.

Infiniti's been rather quiet recently, but today, Tuesday, it has something to share with us: the 2022 QX55.

R&B artist Aloe Blacc will help the automaker debut the new crossover, which should take on a shape similar to the QX50 with more of a coupelike body to it. 

Coupeovers, as we loosely refer to them around these parts, are become more and more popular. Turning the Infiniti QX50 into a seemingly new car gives Infiniti more firepower to help satisfy the world's crossover craze.

Stick around for the reveal tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET (5:55 p.m. PT) to see the QX55 in the metal.