Aloe Blacc helps us ring in the 2022 Infiniti QX55: Watch the reveal here

Infiniti's been rather quiet recently, but today, Tuesday, it has something to share with us: the 2022 QX55.

R&B artist Aloe Blacc will help the automaker debut the new crossover, which should take on a shape similar to the QX50 with more of a coupelike body to it.

Coupeovers, as we loosely refer to them around these parts, are become more and more popular. Turning the Infiniti QX50 into a seemingly new car gives Infiniti more firepower to help satisfy the world's crossover craze.

Stick around for the reveal tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET (5:55 p.m. PT) to see the QX55 in the metal.