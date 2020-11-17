Infiniti's been rather quiet recently, but today, Tuesday, it has something to share with us: the 2022 QX55.
R&B artist Aloe Blacc will help the automaker debut the new crossover, which should take on a shape similar to the QX50 with more of a coupelike body to it.
Coupeovers, as we loosely refer to them around these parts, are become more and more popular. Turning the Infiniti QX50 into a seemingly new car gives Infiniti more firepower to help satisfy the world's crossover craze.
Stick around for the reveal tonight at 8:55 p.m. ET (5:55 p.m. PT) to see the QX55 in the metal.
Discuss: Aloe Blacc helps us ring in the 2022 Infiniti QX55: Watch the reveal here
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.