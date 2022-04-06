All-Electric Lexus RZ 450e to Debut on April 20

Enlarge Image Lexus

The next part of Toyota's vehicle-electrification strategy is set to be unveiled. On Tuesday, the giant Japanese automaker announced when the upcoming battery-powered Lexus RZ 450e will be officially revealed, and it's just a couple weeks.

This controversially styled all-electric SUV, which was announced back in December, is scheduled to make its global debut on Wednesday, April 20 at 6 a.m. ET. You'll be able to see it all right here on TheRoadshow.com, though Lexus has also created a special mini site where you can learn more about the vehicle.

What do we actually know about the clunkily named RZ 450e? Well, it's an all-electric SUV based on the Toyota BZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins. And like those vehicles,this Lexus is, let's say, oddly styled. The RZ 450e wears sort of a vestigial form of the luxury brand's unmistakable (and too large) spindle grille -- one that's been filled in since, you know, EVs don't have traditional radiators since they don't have massive cooling requirements. The RZ 450e's rear hatch is strongly vertical and features an integrated spoiler. The backlight flows into this body panel at an unusually steep angle, which was likely determined by the wind tunnel.

As for the interior, Lexus released one teaser image, a shot through the left-front window that shows a driver-focused dashboard and, distressingly, a steering yoke instead of a traditional wheel. This vehicle control was clearly influenced by what Tesla is doing, though this is likely not for the better.

Aside from all that jazz, we know nothing more about the RZ 450e and can't tell you how much power it will have, what the battery capacity is or the kind of range it will offer. Fortunately, these questions -- and likely many more -- should be answered on April 20.