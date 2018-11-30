Alfa Romeo to add Jeep Compass-based SUV

The Alfa Romeo SUV lineup is about to get a little bigger. According to Automotive News Europe, the Italian performance car manufacturer will add a compact crossover to the lineup based on underpinnings from the Jeep Compass. The model was revealed as part of a $5.7 billion investment by Alfa's parent company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in filling up currently underutilized Italian factories with new products.

Enlarge Image Jeep

The small Alfa Romeo SUV will slot in below the midsize Stelvio and will be offered with a plug-in powertrain. If the new model will appear in showrooms here in the US remains to be seen, but given the market's appetite for SUVs it would be difficult to imagine Alfa not capitalizing on it by bringing it over. When reached for comment, an Alfa Romeo spokesman said the company currently had no statement regarding the new SUV arriving in the states.

Besides the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo only currently offers the Giulia sedan and 4C Spider in the US.

As for the Stelvio, FCA's Italian plant plans also call for it to serve as the foundation for a new midsize Maserati SUV.