Airstream adds app-control to Classic trailers

When it comes to cool trailers, nothing beats an Airstream. That old-school-looking exterior houses a luxurious and well-designed interior, and at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week, the company is adding some new-school technology into the mix, as well.

Dubbed Smart Control Technology, this new feature allows users to control their trailers from their phones. This is nothing new for cars, but Airstream's tech uses the cellular network, so they can be connected from a further distance.

The app can set the climate control and lighting to preprogrammed levels like Cinema or On Board, or you can individually adjust the fans and lights. You can also monitor your battery and propane levels and access a checklist to be sure all tasks are completed before hitting the road.

A modem lets campers pick up any Wi-Fi signals that may be out there, but the trailer also has 4G LTE connectivity. The first year is free, but after that you'll have to pay $30 per month for unlimited data provided by AT&T. The company has since discontinued new unlimited data plans, so getting it in your Airstream is a huge coup.

The Smart Control Technology is standard on all 2019 Classic Airstream models, but keep in mind, these are the pricey models. Expect to pay at least $125,000 for the smallest Classic