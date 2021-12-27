Airlines cancel 2,000 more flights on Monday as travel nightmare continues

Bloomberg via Getty

It wasn't a jolly time for anyone who tried to fly over the Christmas weekend, with flight cancellations in the thousands continuing into Monday.

Nearly 2,500 flights were canceled today, according to FlightAware.com. Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000 flights between Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas, according to CNN.

The cancellations come amid bad weather and a rise in staff calling in sick, prompted by an uptick in coronavirus cases spurred by the omicron variant. It's poor timing, as the Christmas stretch is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

United Airlines said it had to cancel 115 flights out of more than 4,000 scheduled flights.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," said a United spokeswoman. "As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We're sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way during the holidays."

Southwest Airlines said it canceled 50 out of 3,600 scheduled flights.

Delta said it would have an update later today.

American Airlines said it had to precancel some flights because of the number of COVID-related sick calls.

All of the airlines noted that it had notified its customers ahead of time.

Travel in general became a question mark as families rethought their holiday gathering plans amid the rise in omicron cases, and those who stuck with their travel plans over the weekend likely struggled to get to their destinations. Sunday saw more than 189,000 new cases alone, according to the New York Times coronavirus tracker.