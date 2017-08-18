Acura ARX-05 is a stunning prototype racer

While The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is certainly known for hosting more than its fair share of exotic machinery, I don't think you'll find much more exotic looking than this: Acura's new ARX-05 race car.

The ARX-05 is a Daytona Prototype International, or DPi, a near-spec classification of racer, part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. DPi's are based on one of four specification chassis and generally run 3.5-liter turbocharged engines -- which just so happens to be what the NSX GT3 we recently drove spins as well.

But, while the underpinnings are largely standardized, much of the bodywork is free, and we've seen some remarkable designs on display. Cadillac stunned us last year with its DPi-V.R racer, and now Acura is wowing us again.

The ARX-05 has a remarkably aggressive front end, highlighted by the company's trademark "Jewel Eye" headlights. Beneath that sexy bodywork is an Oreca 07 chassis, while Acura's AR35TT twin-turbo V6 provides the oomph.

As impressive as all that is, the company the prototype will keep is perhaps even more impressive. Team Penske will be campaigning two of the prototypes in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and anyone who knows racing knows that Penske plays to win.