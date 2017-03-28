Acura teases new-nose TLX sedan ahead of New York debut

Acura first debuted its new design language on the MDX crossover last year. Now, it's time for a sedan to get in on the action.

Acura will debut a refreshed TLX sedan at the New York International Auto Show in April, and it's thrown out a teaser image ahead of time.

Enlarge Image Acura

From what we can tell based on the teaser, the new TLX will sport a schnoz that's very similar to the MDX that went on sale earlier this year. The new nose, which replaces a more avian "beak" look, originally appeared on the Acura Precision Concept, which broke ground at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show.

Acura didn't offer any additional hints, but it promises "new premium features and technology enhancements," so there's bound to be changes inside as well as outside. Acura was also quick to note that the car will be produced at its Marysville, Ohio plant, using both "domestic and globally sourced parts." That's an increasingly important point to make, given the current climate regarding outsourced manufacturing of cars sold in the US.

The new Acura TLX will be revealed on April 11 at 4:45 p.m. ET, and you can follow along remotely on Acura's YouTube channel.

