Acura Will Show an EV Concept During Monterey Car Week

Acura will show another flashy new concept vehicle at this month's Monterey Car Week, the company confirmed Thursday. Called the Precision EV concept, this show car previews Acura's "future design language for [an] electrified era."

We don't have any concrete details about the Precision EV concept, but we can certainly pick out a few things in the teaser video above. The stance and shape say SUV, which totally tracks since Acura's first EV will be a version of the Honda Prologue -- an electric crossover being co-developed with General Motors.

The Precision EV concept has a large grille that puts on a cool light-up show, and the Acura logo is also illuminated, because of course it is. Otherwise, the concept's front fascia actually doesn't seem to stray too far from the design currently used on the RDX and MDX SUVs, but we'll wait until we see the whole thing in person. Who knows, the rear end could be wild.

Acura usually brings a hot new item or two to August's Monterey Car Week. Last year we saw the production NSX Type S and got our first official confirmation that the Integra would be coming back. Does Acura have another surprise up its sleeve in addition to this concept? We'll know for sure next week.