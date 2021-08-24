Acura NSX will return, possibly as an EV, report says

Enlarge Image Acura

The new Type S marks the end of the line for Acura's current NSX, but it's not a final farewell for the supercar. Speaking to The Drive at Monterey Car Week earlier this month, Acura Vice President Jon Ikeda confirmed the NSX will return. Even better, there's a good chance it'll be electric.

"If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say," Ikeda told The Drive. "The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."

While Ikeda did not explicitly say the next NSX will be an EV, when asked, The Drive noted he "replied with a smile and refused to comment further."

"At some point in the future, we will decide that it is time to create a vehicle that will push the limits and embodies what we can do in the extreme," Acura said in a statement. "That is a role for NSX."

As a swan song for the current supercar, Acura created the NSX Type S. Priced from $171,495 (including destination) and limited to just 350 units worldwide, the NSX Type S produces 600 horsepower, 492 pound-feet of torque and has a few other powertrain and chassis improvements. It looks pretty freaking rad, too.