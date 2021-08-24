Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Acura NSX will return, possibly as an EV, report says

"There's gonna be another one," an Acura executive confirmed.

The Type S boosts the NSX's output to 600 horsepower.

The new Type S marks the end of the line for Acura's current NSX, but it's not a final farewell for the supercar. Speaking to The Drive at Monterey Car Week earlier this month, Acura Vice President Jon Ikeda confirmed the NSX will return. Even better, there's a good chance it'll be electric.

"If you notice, we make an NSX when there's something we want to say," Ikeda told The Drive. "The first-gen was gas. Second-gen was a hybrid. There's gonna be another one."

While Ikeda did not explicitly say the next NSX will be an EV, when asked, The Drive noted he "replied with a smile and refused to comment further."

"At some point in the future, we will decide that it is time to create a vehicle that will push the limits and embodies what we can do in the extreme," Acura said in a statement. "That is a role for NSX."

As a swan song for the current supercar, Acura created the NSX Type S. Priced from $171,495 (including destination) and limited to just 350 units worldwide, the NSX Type S produces 600 horsepower, 492 pound-feet of torque and has a few other powertrain and chassis improvements. It looks pretty freaking rad, too.

