Acura made an anime series to show off new Integra, Type S performance cars

Acura's taking a less traditional route when it comes to spreading the word about its luxury performance cars and the reborn Type S badge. On Thursday, the brand launched Chiaki's Journey, a four-part anime series that follows an up-and-coming driver named Chiaki and her wise uncle Noboru. All the while, Acura's lineup of present and upcoming performance cars also takes center stage.

The NSX, TLX and MDX Type S models find a place in the series, and viewers can catch the upcoming 2023 Integra in plenty of instances, as well. Chiaki's scenes often includes glimpses of a past Acura hero, too: a DC2-generation Integra Type R. With fast cars at her disposal, Chiaki faces her nemesis Erich Kang at the local race track, who appears to drive some sort of unbadged Mercedes-AMG look-alike.

Diving into the marketing side of this move, Acura believes this unconventional advertising style will draw a new generation of car buyers to the Acura brand. "The fun, attention-grabbing nature of anime pop-culture will help build momentum for our new Type S lineup," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer. Anime continues to be a popular form of entertainment in the US, and Acura clearly sees an opportunity to capture an audience. Perhaps it can even grab a few Initial D fans in the process.

Chiaki's Journey debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and all four episodes are available now.