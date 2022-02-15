Acura Is Opening a List for Integra Reservations

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Love it or hate it, the new Acura Integra is coming, and coming soon, at that. For those who love it, Acura announced on Monday that it'd be opening up a list for those interested in getting in on the reservations when they open this spring.

Now, if that whole "Get on a list to get on a list to give a company your money" thing seems kind of unnecessary, normally we'd agree. But given how tough new models are to get ahold of right now and how big the reservations lists for vehicles like Ford's Maverick and Bronco were, this might be a good way to smooth things out.

The new Integra might not have generated the near-universal fanboy praise that we saw for the Bronco, but still, we liked it when we saw the concept version (which, in true Honda/Acura fashion, is likely mostly a preview of the production car), and we're betting we're not alone here.

The 2023 Acura Integra will pack a turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine with an available manual transmission and front-wheel drive. We're betting it's going to be a lot like the new Civic Si but with different styling, a different interior and maybe even a little extra performance.

If you want to get on Acura's Integra interest list, you can visit Acura's site and sign up. The new Integra should start somewhere in the ballpark of $30,000 and is slated to enter production this spring.