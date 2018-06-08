Car Industry

AAA wants you to get married in its self-driving Las Vegas shuttle

It's probably not the weirdest way to get married in Vegas.

navya-autonom-shuttle-promoEnlarge Image

I wouldn't create a large guest list for this wedding.

 Navya

Public transportation isn't probably the first venue you'd consider for a wedding, but the American Automobile Association (AAA) wants to make it happen this month.

The AAA has launched a competition to find the first couple to get married in one of its self-driving shuttles in the Las Vegas area. All you need to do is fill out the AAA's online form by June 20, and if you win, you can get hitched in its Navya self-driving shuttle on June 30 at the Downtown Las Vegas Container Park, which despite its name is an open-air shopping center and not just a lot filled with shipping containers.

The shuttle runs for about eight hours a day between Tuesday and Sunday. It picks up riders at the Container Park and offers several stops, including Donut Bar and the Fremont Street Experience. Partners include the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Keolis North America, which operates the Navya-built shuttle.

The shuttle first made news when it was involved in an incident on its first day of operation. The shuttle came to a stop in front of a truck, which accidentally backed into the shuttle as it was making a delivery. The driver of the truck was cited, and nobody was hurt, with the damage limited to the shuttle's bumper.

Navya showed off a different self-driving vehicle at this year's CES in Las Vegas. The Autonom Cab is capable of transporting six people under autonomous electric power. Unlike the Autonom Shuttle (the one the AAA uses in Vegas), which adheres to prescribed routes, the Autonom Cab is able to serve an entire urban area, delivering folks wherever they need to go within that area. With 10 lidar units, six cameras, four radars and a $250,000 price tag, it's an expensive proposition.

(Hat tip to ZDNet!)

Latest Reviews
2018 BMW Alpina B7: The de facto M7
2018 BMW X2: The case of the curious crossover
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake: Supercharged, super spacious
Next Article: 2018 Nissan Kicks: Not just a bigger Juke