7-Eleven this month launched an electric-vehicle charging network in the US, joining a growing number of nationwide retailers with EV chargers.



7Charge stations are now operational at select 7-Elevens in California, Colorado, Florida and Texas, with plans to add more in the US and Canada.

"Once the network's expansion is complete, 7‑Eleven will have one of the largest and most compatible fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America," the company said in a statement. "7-Eleven will have the ability to grow its network to match consumer demand and make EV charging available to neighborhoods that have, until now, lacked access."

Drivers can find a nearby location and pay via the 7Charge app. According to 7-Eleven, pricing is based on either energy consumed or time spent charging, depending on the laws of the state.

Any make and model of EV with a CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System plug type and an adapter can use the 7Charge network. The system uses high-voltage DC plugs, which allow most cars to reach an 80% charge in roughly 30 minutes.

In 2021, 7-Eleven announced plans to add 500 EV ports at 250 locations in North America by the end of 2022, although it's not clear how many are currently in operation. 7-Eleven did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden has made expanding US EV charging networks a priority, allocating $7.5 billion toward building 500,000 more public chargers by 2030.

Other major US chains that have added EV charging stations include Ikea, Kroger, Macy's, Sears, Taco Bell, Walmart and Whole Foods. Walgreens has EV charging stations at approximately 400 locations, making it the largest retail host in the US.

In February, Tesla began making a number of its Supercharger stations available to owners of other brands of EVs. That same month, Subway announced a pilot program to add small-format EV charging stations at several new and newly remodeled locations later this year.