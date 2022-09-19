7 Best Tire Inflator Deals for 2022

Portable tire inflators can be a lifesaver when you find yourself with a flat tire. Thankfully these days, you don't need to get a huge portable tire inflator to get the job done. There are lots of smaller options that you can easily tuck away in the trunk of your car so that you'll have a backup plan every time.

While most of these tire inflators cost around $70 to $80 for simple ones and can go up to $250 or more for multifunction tools, there are some great deals out there that will help you save some money. We've rounded up seven of the best tire deals to check out now.

Amazon This rugged, high-performance air compressor offers an LCD display screen, multiple nozzles and an auto-measure tire pressure for fast and efficient inflation. Weighing just 2.2 pounds, this inflator is also ultraportable. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

Amazon Equipped with both AC and DC power outlets, this tire compressor can be used in the car and at home. It has a built-in flashlight, an LCD display and three nozzle attachments. Weighing just 2.4 pounds, this pump has a total of 120 watts of power.

Amazon This AstroAI inflator has a powerful motor that inflates 30% faster than comparable inflators. It has a fast-charging battery with enough power to top off three sets of tires. It comes with a metal cylinder, tire pressure measurement, auto shut-off, an LED flashlight, fast inflation, dual power supply and real-time monitoring.

Amazon This inflator comes with AC and DC chargers, so you can use it with your car or at home. With three different nozzle heads, you can use it to inflate car tires, bicycles, basketballs and more. It has an analog pressure gauge, which some people may prefer over digital gauges.

Amazon Weighing at just 3.2 pounds, this tire inflator packs a punch and comes in a small package. It's built with a steel valve, a digital display and AC/DC plugs. It has an easy carrying handle and an emergency LED light, and it shuts off automatically. This inflator comes with a three-year warranty.

Amazon With 20 volts of battery power and a 12-volt car power adapter, this portable tire inflator and air compressor was originally $90, but is now under $60. With auto shut-off, all you have to do is preset your desired pressure level and start the inflator. It will detect how much pressure is in your tire and automatically turn off when your tire is inflated.