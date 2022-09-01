Subaru Teases Next-Gen Crosstrek

Subaru released a teaser video for an upcoming vehicle that it's only describing as a "new SUV," but it's pretty obviously the next-generation Crosstrek. The current Crosstrek has been out since 2017, so it's about time that a new one appears, and the redesigned Crosstrek should point to what we can expect from the next Impreza as well.

From the video we only get dark glimpses of the Crosstrek's design, but we can see that it's a lot more angular and (seemingly, hopefully) better-looking than the current model, with some cues taken from the Solterra EV. The side window kicks up at the C-pillar and it seems like the hatch glass has more of a rake to it, plus the new Crosstrek looks to have more prominent fender flares. LED lights flank a wider grille, and the Crosstrek will still have lots of plastic body cladding.

Like all of Subaru's other products save for the BRZ, the new Crosstrek will ride on the Subaru Global Platform. Don't expect major changes to the powertrain, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that it will finally be offered with the same turbocharged engine used in the WRX. The current Crosstrek is still available with a manual transmission, but we won't be surprised if the next-gen model goes CVT-only.

Subaru says the new Crosstrek will debut on Sept. 15 in Japan, and we should learn more about the US-spec model later this fall. Expect prices for the new Crosstrek to stick close to the 2023 model's $24,870 starting price.