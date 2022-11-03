Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Impreza Ahead of LA Auto Show Debut

Some teasers give us a fair bit of information to digest ahead of a vehicle's official debut. Other teasers are pretty sparse. While Subaru's latest trends toward the latter, the silhouette we see is still enough to get us excited.

Subaru on Thursday confirmed that the 2024 Impreza compact car will make its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November. And, um… that's it. Its debut will be livestreamed, with professional rallycross driver Bucky Lasek and his daughter Paris hosting the event.

That's all we know for now. Subaru's keeping this teaser short and sweet, saying on its website that the new Impreza "will take the model's up-for-anything versatility, capability and style to new places." Will it draw inspiration from the WRX? That certainly wouldn't come as a surprise, but the teaser's hatchback shape at least promises we'll get a five-door variant, something the WRX lacks at the moment.

The current Impreza has been kicking around since the 2017 model year, so its new generation shouldn't come as a huge surprise, since automakers usually take around five or six model years to roll out a successor. We'll be in Los Angeles later this month, so keep your eyes peeled to CNET to learn more about Subaru's latest creation.