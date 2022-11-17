2024 Subaru Impreza Ditches the Sedan, Adds Peppier RS Trim

Sometimes it's best to keep it simple. While the 2023 Subaru Impreza was available in seven different trims across two body styles, the next-generation 2024 model pares that back a bit while bringing some additional sportiness into the mix.

Subaru on Thursday unveiled the 2024 Impreza at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sedan has been discontinued, which means the Impreza is now a hatchback-only model line. At the same time, the automaker drastically reduced the number of trims on offer -- it's down to just three now.

The Base and Sport trims make use of a 2.0-liter flat-4 gas engine producing 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Both all-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission are standard. The AWD system has been revised for better response, and all trims borrow a version of the WRX's electronic power steering rack. All three trims are built atop a chassis that's been modified for 2024 to add 10% additional torsional rigidity. The Sport trim, as its name suggests, picks up slightly more dynamic bits like a stiffer suspension and shift paddles.

Subaru has also brought back the RS trim for 2024. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter flat-4 gas engine making 182 hp and 178 lb.-ft., and it carries the same suspension and shift paddles as the Impreza Sport. The RS stands apart from the rest of the lineup with unique badges, gloss-black exterior trim and LED headlights. Inside, there's faux carbon fiber trim, black-and-red sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an optional 10-way power driver's seat. An 11.6-inch infotainment display is also standard on the RS, as well as the Sport, running Subaru's Starlink telematics with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No matter the trim, there's plenty of standard safety systems on offer. All Imprezas come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of active and passive driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control and lane-departure warning. The RS also comes standard with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane-keep assist, as well as automatic emergency steering, which can help avoid a collision at speeds up to 50 mph. A rear-seat reminder is standard across the line, as well.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Stylistically, Subaru didn't really rock the boat for 2024. The new Impreza looks a little sharper, with a hint of flare in the fenders and better cohesion between the revised headlights and the larger grille. Out back, the taillights are slimmer and feature a notch that brings the Impreza more in line with other restyled offerings like the Forester and Ascent. The interior cuts down on the dashboard's visual heft, thanks to a greater focus on horizontal lines, but it's not radically different than before.

The 2024 Subaru Impreza will reach dealers in the spring, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.