2024 Subaru Crosstrek Revealed With Big Touchscreen, Styling Tweaks

What's happening Subaru revealed the updated 2024 Crosstrek on Thursday, though only in Japanese spec for now. Why it matters The updated Crosstrek has cleaner styling and upgraded cabin tech, including an 11.6-inch vertically oriented display. What's next The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek will go on sale in the US early next year.

Subaru will launch an updated Crosstrek in the US next year, and on Thursday, the automaker gave us an early glimpse at the restyled crossover in its Japanese spec. While Subaru currently calls this vehicle either Crosstrek or XV depending on the country, the new version will use the Crosstrek name globally.

The Crosstrek's redesign isn't too drastic, with a smoothed out front fascia and some extra plastic cladding, which totally works with this tall hatchback's butch-cute vibe. Subaru says the top-end models will continue to ride on 18-inch wheels, and a few new color choices will be offered, as well.

Enlarge Image Subaru

Inside, the big news is a tech upgrade that includes the 11.6-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen used in other new Subarus. This display will run Subaru's latest Starlink infotainment software, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Speaking of tech, expect Subaru's EyeSight driver-assistance suite to be standard on all models, and the 2024 Crosstrek has full LED exterior lighting, too.

We're still awaiting official US details, so it's unclear exactly what powertrains will be offered, but we don't expect Subaru to stray from the current setup. Right now, the 2023 Crosstrek is available with either a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter flat-4 engine or a more powerful 2.5-liter flat-4 with 182 hp. The former can be paired with either a six-speed manual or continuously variable transmission, while the larger engine is a CVT-only affair. All-wheel drive will continue to be standard.

Subaru says the 2024 Crosstrek will go on sale in Japan first before making its way to other countries. Look for the US-spec version to debut sometime early next year.